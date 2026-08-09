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Honda Unicorn vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Hunter 350
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc349 cc
Power13.18 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Disc View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Length
2081 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg181 kg
Height
1103 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm790 mm
Width
756 mm810 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mmTripper
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1591,37,640
RTO
10,14311,541
Insurance
11,64410,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0503,429

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