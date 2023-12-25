In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less