Honda Unicorn or Revolt Motors RV400 - compare the two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.