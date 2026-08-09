In 2026 Honda Unicorn or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-211 km/charge.
Unicorn vs Epluto 7G Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Epluto 7g max
|Brand
|Honda
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150-211 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours