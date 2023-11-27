In 2023 Honda Unicorn or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Honda Unicorn or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Unicorn Price starts at 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge.
