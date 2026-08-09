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Honda Unicorn vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Unicorn vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Elite
BrandHondaPrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range-220 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity162.71 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-8 Hrs.

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2081 mm-
Ground Clearance
187 mm-
Wheelbase
1335 mm-
Kerb Weight
139 kg80 kg
Height
1103 mm-
Saddle Height
798 mm-
Width
756 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
650 km220 km
Max Speed
106 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
DiamondHigh-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hub
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)-
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic damping
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mmSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLCD Digital screen
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1591,29,999
RTO
10,1430
Insurance
11,6444,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0502,892

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