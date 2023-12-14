In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro engine makes power & torque 8500 W & 58 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less