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HomeCompare BikesUnicorn vs S1 Pro [2023-2025]

Honda Unicorn vs Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
Unicorn vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn S1 pro [2023-2025]
BrandHondaOla Electric
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Range-195 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4 kWh
Engine Capacity162.71 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 18 Minutes

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2081 mm1859 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg125 kg
Height
1103 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm805 mm
Width
756 mm712 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm12 inch
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy Wheel
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
650 km197 km
Max Speed
106 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm10.8 kW
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveMid Drive IPM
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
DiamondTubular & Sheet metal
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)Mono shock
Front Suspension
TelescopicTwin telescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mmParty Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE Connectivity
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes7 inch Touch Screen
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,65,681
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1591,59,999
RTO
10,1430
Insurance
11,6445,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0503,561

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