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Honda Unicorn vs Ola Electric S1

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Unicorn vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn S1
BrandHondaOla Electric
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range-128-181 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.97 kWh
Engine Capacity162.71 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2081 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Height
1103 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm
Width
756 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front:-110 / 70 - 12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
650 km
Max Speed
106 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
DiamondTubular
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)Mono Shock
Front Suspension
TelescopicSingle Fork
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes7 Inch touch screen
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah3.97 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,22,099
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1591,10,149
RTO
10,1438,811
Insurance
11,6443,139
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0502,624

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