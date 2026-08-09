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Honda Unicorn vs Okaya EV Faast F2F

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Okaya EV Faast F2F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Unicorn vs Faast F2F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Faast f2f
BrandHondaOkaya EV
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 79,999
Range-70-80 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2.16 kWh
Engine Capacity162.71 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Faast F2F
Okaya EV Faast F2F
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2081 mm-
Ground Clearance
187 mm-
Wheelbase
1335 mm-
Kerb Weight
139 kg-
Height
1103 mm-
Saddle Height
798 mm-
Width
756 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySteel Wheels
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
650 km70-80 km
Max Speed
106 kmph50 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Chassis
DiamondUnderbone
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)Spring Loaded hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mmBattery Position - Underseat VT, Drive Mode - Eco, City & Sports, Cluster - Digital, Wheels Lock, Parking Mode - With Lever, Energy - 2.2 KWh
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesDigital
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,94683,763
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,15979,999
RTO
10,1430
Insurance
11,6443,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0501,800

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