In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. Faast has a range of up to 120-160 km/charge.
Unicorn vs Faast Comparison