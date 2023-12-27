In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Unicorn Price starts at 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price).
Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Odysse Electric Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
