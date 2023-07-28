Saved Articles

Honda Unicorn vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2024 Honda Unicorn or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
162.7 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,8691,50,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,7181,50,000
RTO
8,6940
Insurance
11,4570
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7053,224

