In 2026 Honda Unicorn or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Unicorn vs NDS ECO Lio Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Nds eco lio plus
|Brand
|Honda
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|165 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-