Honda Unicorn or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.