In 2026 Honda Unicorn or M2GO X1 [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the M2GO X1 [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. M2GO offers the X1 [2019-2024] in 2 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. X1 [2019-2024] has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Unicorn vs X1 [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|X1 [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|M2GO
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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