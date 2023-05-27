Saved Articles

Honda Unicorn vs Komaki TN-95

In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Komaki TN-95 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
TN-95
Komaki TN-95
STD
₹98,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
162.7 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,86998,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,71898,000
RTO
8,6940
Insurance
11,4570
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7052,106

    Latest News

    The 2023 Komaki TN 95 e-scooter now comes with fire-resistant batteries, anti-skid technology and new accessories as standard
    Updated Komaki TN 95 launched with new features, priced from 1.31 lakh
    27 May 2023
    The upcoming Honda two-wheeler is expected to be a new premium commuter from the company
    Honda 2Wheelers India to launch mystery motorcycle in August. What to expect
    28 Jul 2023
    Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
    OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Unicorn launched, gets up to 10 year warranty
    14 Jun 2023
    The 2023 Honda Unicorn has been updated to the latest emission regulations to continue its strong sales streak.
    2023 Honda Unicorn: All you need to know
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     