In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,099 (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Unicorn vs Gen Next Nanu Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Gen next nanu plus
|Brand
|Honda
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 70,099
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.18 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-