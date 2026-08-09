In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Jitendra JMT 1000HS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 89,499 (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. JMT 1000HS has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Unicorn vs JMT 1000HS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Jmt 1000hs
|Brand
|Honda
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 89,499
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.