In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price).
Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less