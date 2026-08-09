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Honda Unicorn vs Honda Hornet 2.0

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Hornet 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Hornet 2.0
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl57.35 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc184.4 cc
Power13.18 PS PS16.99 PS PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Disc View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Length
2081 mm2034 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm167 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg142 kg
Height
1103 mm1064 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm790 mm
Width
756 mm783 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc184.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm61 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)Monoshock
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside down Fork (USD)
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mmSeat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard Switch
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,67,751
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1591,45,021
RTO
10,14311,601
Insurance
11,64411,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0503,605

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