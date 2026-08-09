In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Hornet 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Hornet 2.0
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|57.35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|184.4 cc
|Power
|13.18 PS PS
|16.99 PS PS