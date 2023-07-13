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Honda Unicorn vs Honda Dio 125

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Dio 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Dio 125
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 86,733
Mileage50 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc123.92 cc
Power13.18 PS PS8.28 PS PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.3 L
Length
2081 mm1830 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg104 kg
Height
1103 mm1172 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm708 mm
Width
756 mm707 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.113 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc123.92 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mmSmart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync App
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,00,062
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,15986,733
RTO
10,1436,938
Insurance
11,6446,391
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0502,150

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio 125 vs Activa 125

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