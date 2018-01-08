HT Auto
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
14
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8771,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,5001,56,700
RTO
10,90013,066
Insurance
10,47710,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9853,919
