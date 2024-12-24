hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSP160 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Honda SP160 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda SP160 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
SP160 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc155 cc
Power13.1 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm170 mm
Length
2061 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg141 kg
Height
1100 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm810 mm
Width
786 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
110 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI EngineLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
57.30 mm58.0 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
MonoshockLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,8031,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,1581,69,550
RTO
9,05215,024
Insurance
10,59313,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8544,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Apache RTR 160

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda SP160 retains the same styling but the feature list has received an upgrade
2025 Honda SP160 with OBD2B compliance launched, prices start at 1.22 lakh
24 Dec 2024
Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
Honda SP160 launched: 5 things to know
10 Aug 2023
India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15 V2's underpinnings
Yamaha XSR155 vs MT-15 V2: Which 155 cc Yamaha should you buy in 2025?
17 Nov 2025
The Pulsar N250 and the MT-15 V2 are two competing motorcycles in the Indian streetfighter segment that offer sporty styling with a range of features.
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which sub-2 lakh streetfighter should you pick
17 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 24: 2024 Audi Q7 review, new Honda SP160 launched, Honda-Nissan merger's India impact
25 Dec 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers