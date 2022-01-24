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Honda SP160 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Honda SP160 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SP160 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Fzs 25
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc249 cc
Power13.1 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm160 mm
Length
2061 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg154 kg
Height
1100 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm795 mm
Width
786 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
110 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm58 mm
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
57.30 mm74 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,8031,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,1581,39,300
RTO
9,05211,674
Insurance
10,59310,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8543,546

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

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