Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.09 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Displacement
|160 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Bore
|57.3 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,38,877
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,17,500
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹10,900
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹10,477
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,985
|₹2,739