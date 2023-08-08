Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|63.09 mm
|58.6 mm
|Max Torque
|14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|160 cc
|124.45 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|Automatic
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|57.3 mm
|52 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,38,877
|₹1,17,300
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,17,500
|₹1,02,483
|RTO
|₹10,900
|₹8,198
|Insurance
|₹10,477
|₹6,619
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,985
|₹2,521