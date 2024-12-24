In 2026 Honda SP160 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SP160 vs VXL 125 Comparison