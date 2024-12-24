In 2026 Honda SP160 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SP160 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp160
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|13.1 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS