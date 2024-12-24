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Honda SP160 vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 Honda SP160 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SP160 vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Sxl 150
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc149.5 cc
Power13.1 PS PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
177 mm155 mm
Length
2061 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg115 kg
Height
1100 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm770 mm
Width
786 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
110 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
57.30 mm58 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
MonoshockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,8031,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,1581,50,554
RTO
9,05212,044
Insurance
10,5934,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8543,587

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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