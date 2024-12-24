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Honda SP160 vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Honda SP160 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SP160 vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Notte125
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc124 cc
Power13.1 PS PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm
Length
2061 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm
Width
786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm-
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
57.30 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
MonoshockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V/5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
EMI
2,854NaN

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

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