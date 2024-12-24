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Honda SP160 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Honda SP160 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SP160 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Lx 125
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 93,470
Mileage50 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc124 cc
Power13.1 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm155 mm
Length
2061 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg115 kg
Height
1100 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm770 mm
Width
786 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm149 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
110 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
57.30 mm52 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
MonoshockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,8031,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,15896,615
RTO
9,0527,729
Insurance
10,5936,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8542,382

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

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