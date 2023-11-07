In 2023 Honda SP160 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda SP160 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs 84,636 (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less