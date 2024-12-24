In 2026 Honda SP160 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
SP160 vs iQube Comparison