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Honda SP160 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Honda SP160 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
SP160 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Iqube
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity162.71 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
177 mm157 mm
Length
2061 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg115 kg
Height
1100 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm-
Width
786 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
110 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.09 mm-
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
57.30 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT Display5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,8031,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,1581,11,422
RTO
9,0520
Insurance
10,5935,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8542,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs SP 125
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Apache RTR 160

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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iQube vs 450X
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda SP160 retains the same styling but the feature list has received an upgrade
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