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HomeCompare BikesSP160 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Honda SP160 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Honda SP160 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
SP160 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc197.75 cc
Power13.1 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm180 mm
Length
2061 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg152 kg
Height
1100 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm800 mm
Width
786 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
110 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI EngineSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
57.30 mm66 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,8031,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,1581,46,820
RTO
9,05211,745
Insurance
10,59311,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8543,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Apache RTR 160

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