|Max Power
|13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Stroke
|63.09 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|160 cc
|177.4 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|Wet Multi Plate Clutch
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|1
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|57.3 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,38,877
|₹1,32,685
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,17,500
|₹1,12,065
|RTO
|₹10,900
|₹9,731
|Insurance
|₹10,477
|₹9,129
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,760
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,985
|₹2,851