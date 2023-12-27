Saved Articles

Honda SP160 vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2023 Honda SP160 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.09 mm-
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
160 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8771,02,800
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,50090,000
RTO
10,9006,300
Insurance
10,4776,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,209

