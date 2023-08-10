Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSP160 vs Intruder

Honda SP160 vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2024 Honda SP160 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8771,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,5001,26,500
RTO
10,90013,626
Insurance
10,4778,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9853,202

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
    Honda SP160 launched: 5 things to know
    10 Aug 2023
    Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
    Honda SP160 launched at 1.18 lakh, will rival Bajaj Pulsar N160
    8 Aug 2023
    Suzuki Intruder was launched in India a few years back.&nbsp;
    Suzuki Motorcycle India pulls the plug on Intruder 150
    17 Jun 2022
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     