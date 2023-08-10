In 2024 Honda SP160 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Honda SP160 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less