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HomeCompare BikesSP160 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Honda SP160 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Honda SP160 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
SP160 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 88,376
Mileage50 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc124 cc
Power13.1 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm160 mm
Length
2061 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg110 kg
Height
1100 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm780 mm
Width
786 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
110 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI Engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
57.30 mm52.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
MonoshockSwing Arm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,8031,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,15888,376
RTO
9,05210,485
Insurance
10,5936,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8542,264

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda SP160 retains the same styling but the feature list has received an upgrade
2025 Honda SP160 with OBD2B compliance launched, prices start at 1.22 lakh
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Latest Videos

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