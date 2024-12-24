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Honda SP160 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Honda SP160 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
SP160 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Hunter 350
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc349 cc
Power13.1 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm160 mm
Length
2061 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg181 kg
Height
1100 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm790 mm
Width
786 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
110 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
57.30 mm72 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncTripper
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,8031,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,1581,37,640
RTO
9,05211,541
Insurance
10,59310,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8543,429

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Latest Car & Bike News

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