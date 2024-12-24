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HomeCompare BikesSP160 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Honda SP160 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Honda SP160 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
SP160 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc346 cc
Power13.1 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.5 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm135 mm
Length
2061 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1395 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg186 kg
Height
1100 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm800 mm
Width
786 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
110 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm90 mm
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI EngineSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multiplate (6 plates)
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
57.30 mm70 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,8031,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,1581,38,726
RTO
9,05211,728
Insurance
10,5938,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8543,413

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