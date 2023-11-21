Saved Articles

Honda SP160 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2023 Honda SP160 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm-
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc349 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8771,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,5001,73,562
RTO
10,90013,884
Insurance
10,47711,609
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9854,278

