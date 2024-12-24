In 2026 Honda SP160 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
SP160 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp160
|Rv400
|Brand
|Honda
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes