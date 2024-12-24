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Honda SP160 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Honda SP160 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
SP160 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Rv400
BrandHondaRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity162.71 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
177 mm215 mm
Length
2061 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg108 kg
Height
1100 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm814 mm
Width
786 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
110 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.09 mm-
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
57.30 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,8031,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,1581,39,950
RTO
9,0520
Insurance
10,5935,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8543,132

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs SP 125
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Pulsar N160
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Apache RTR 160

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda SP160 retains the same styling but the feature list has received an upgrade
2025 Honda SP160 with OBD2B compliance launched, prices start at 1.22 lakh
24 Dec 2024
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
Honda SP160 launched: 5 things to know
10 Aug 2023
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 24: 2024 Audi Q7 review, new Honda SP160 launched, Honda-Nissan merger's India impact
25 Dec 2024
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