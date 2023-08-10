Saved Articles

Honda SP160 vs Prevail Electric Wolfury

In 2023 Honda SP160 or Prevail Electric Wolfury choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Wolfury
Prevail Electric Wolfury
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
160 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,87789,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,50089,999
RTO
10,9000
Insurance
10,4770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9851,934

    Latest News

    Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
    Honda SP160 launched: 5 things to know
    10 Aug 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    28 Dec 2023
    Tesla vehicles seen parked in Richmond, California. The EV maker is set to hit record in 2023 with most deliveries ever.
    Tesla to clock record deliveries of EVs in 2023, but fall short of Elon Musk's aspirations
    28 Dec 2023
    Honda SP160 launched at 1.18 lakh, will rival Bajaj Pulsar N160
    8 Aug 2023
    Bajaj Vector could be a sportier version of the Chetak electric scooter and come based on Husqvarna Vektorr.
    Bajaj Auto files Vector trademark in India, possibly a new electric scooter incoming
    28 Dec 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
    Ather 450 Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
    28 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
