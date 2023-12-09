Saved Articles

Honda SP160 vs Ola Electric S1

In 2023 Honda SP160 or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.09 mm-
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,87790,994
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,50085,099
RTO
10,9000
Insurance
10,4775,895
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9851,955

