Honda SP160 vs Okaya EV Faast F2B

In 2023 Honda SP160 or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2B
STD
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.09 mm-
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
160 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8771,01,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,50094,999
RTO
10,9001,500
Insurance
10,4775,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,184

