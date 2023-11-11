In 2024 Honda SP160 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Honda SP160 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less