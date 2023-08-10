Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSP160 vs SR125

Honda SP160 vs Keeway SR125

In 2023 Honda SP160 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm-
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc125 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8771,35,598
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,5001,19,000
RTO
10,9009,520
Insurance
10,4777,078
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,914

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125null | Petrol | Manual1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs SR125

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
    Honda SP160 launched: 5 things to know
    10 Aug 2023
    Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
    Honda SP160 launched at 1.18 lakh, will rival Bajaj Pulsar N160
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
    Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
    13 Oct 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     