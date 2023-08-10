In 2023 Honda SP160 or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda SP160 or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Mihos engine makes power & torque 1500 w & 250 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Mihos has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less