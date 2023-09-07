In 2024 Honda SP160 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Honda SP160 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less