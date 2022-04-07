|Max Power
|10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|-
|Displacement
|124 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Multiple Wet Clutch
|-
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4 stroke, SI Engine
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹94,795
|₹51,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹82,677
|₹51,000
|RTO
|₹7,144
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹4,974
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,037
|₹1,096