Honda SP 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 55.42 kmpl.