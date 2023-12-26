Saved Articles

Honda SP 125 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Honda SP 125 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3 - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, and specifications.

Honda SP 125
₹86,017*
*Ex-showroom price
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
FZ-FI Version 3.0 BS6
₹99,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiple Wet ClutchWet, multi-disc
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,5271,21,901
Ex-Showroom Price
86,0171,04,700
RTO
7,4118,909
Insurance
6,0996,617
Accessories Charges
01,675
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1392,620

