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HomeCompare BikesSP 125 vs FZ-FI V3

Honda SP 125 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
SP 125 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Fz-fi v3
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 89,748₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage63 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc149 cc
Power10.87 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L13 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
2027 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg135 kg
Height
1091 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
785 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
100 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50.0 mm57.3 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco IndicatorECO Indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,3821,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
89,7481,08,466
RTO
7,17910,177
Insurance
6,4558,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2222,735
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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SP 125 vs Shine
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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